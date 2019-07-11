Martha McClain Herrera, 53, of Shelbyville died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth McClain and her brother, James McClain.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Tipton; mother, Mary Ann McClain; sister, Jenny McClain; and brother, Jerry McClain, all of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 4:20 P.M. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
Published in The Sentinel-News on July 10, 2019