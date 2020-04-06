Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Brooks Wilson, 80, died Saturday, April 4th in Louisville. She was a native of Shelbyville and had formerly worked at Eminence Speakers for 10 years. She was an active member of Shelby Christian Church who enjoyed Christian music and doing her daily devotions. She loved to cook for everybody, play Bingo, and work in her yard. She was also a huge University of Kentucky fan. She cherished the times she spent with her friends and family, especially her granddaughters "who were her sunshine." She was a charismatic and strong woman who lived out her faith by being a very devoted mother and grandmother who was kind and helpful to everyone.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Anna Mae Brooks; her brothers, Ellis Brooks, Paul Lee Brooks, William Everett Brooks, and Edward Morris Brooks; and her husband, Paul Allen "P.A." Wilson, Jr. who was the "love of her life." She is survived by her daughter, Paula Wilson Webb (Mike) of Shelbyville; her brother, Virgil Brooks (Judy) of Dry Ridge; her granddaughters, Mallori Webb of Shelbyville and Hadley Webb of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews.



All funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelby Christian Church 2375 Frankfort Rd. Shelbyville, KY 40065 OR Camp Calvary 475 Camp Calvary Lane Mackville, KY 40040.

Martha Brooks Wilson, 80, died Saturday, April 4th in Louisville. She was a native of Shelbyville and had formerly worked at Eminence Speakers for 10 years. She was an active member of Shelby Christian Church who enjoyed Christian music and doing her daily devotions. She loved to cook for everybody, play Bingo, and work in her yard. She was also a huge University of Kentucky fan. She cherished the times she spent with her friends and family, especially her granddaughters "who were her sunshine." She was a charismatic and strong woman who lived out her faith by being a very devoted mother and grandmother who was kind and helpful to everyone.She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Anna Mae Brooks; her brothers, Ellis Brooks, Paul Lee Brooks, William Everett Brooks, and Edward Morris Brooks; and her husband, Paul Allen "P.A." Wilson, Jr. who was the "love of her life." She is survived by her daughter, Paula Wilson Webb (Mike) of Shelbyville; her brother, Virgil Brooks (Judy) of Dry Ridge; her granddaughters, Mallori Webb of Shelbyville and Hadley Webb of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews.All funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelby Christian Church 2375 Frankfort Rd. Shelbyville, KY 40065 OR Camp Calvary 475 Camp Calvary Lane Mackville, KY 40040. Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close