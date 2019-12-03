Martin L. Warford, 56, of Louisville, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Warford, and his father, Eddie Warford.
He is survived by his children, Erin Gillespie (Bryan) of Middletown, Stephen Warford (Amanda) of Georgetown, and Meagan Warford (James) of Louisville; mother and step father, Ruth and Wally McConnell of Louisville; and sister, Fidelia Fowler (Greg) of Tybee Island, Ga..
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Dr. Dave Charlton officiating. Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019