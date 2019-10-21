Marvin Bowman, Jr., 56, of Eminence passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at his home.



He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Bowman, Sr.



He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bowman of Eminence; his sons, Marvin Bowman III of Georgetown and John Bowman of Eminence; his daughters, Betty Armstrong of Louisville and Dee Ann Phillips of Crestwood; his stepson, John Farmer of Springfield; his stepdaughters, Melinda Whitehouse of Eminence; Melissa Rodriguez of Shelbyville; his mother, Mary Bowman of Eminence; his sister, Mary Sue Harp of Cropper; and his brother, John Bowman of New Castle.



Funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Duncan officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of service.



Expressions of sympathy to VENMO Acct, Marvin_Bowmans_Family or Go Fund Me Acctâ€"Bowman Family.

