Marvin Walter Crouch, 80, of Shelbyville died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Shelbyville.
He was a member of Shelbyville First Christian Church. He was retired from Shelbyville Auto Supply where he was a machinist and worked in the parts department. He loved working on and driving his antique cars and tractors. He was in the Air National Guard for 6 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Nora Crouch.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Deanie Payne Logan, Shelbyville; his son, Todd Crouch, Shelbyville; his sisters, Hazel Perry (Dan), Simpsonville; Phyllis Wilson (Doug), Simpsonville; Carolyn Klaty (Jim), Carsonville, MI; his brothers, Virgil Clarence Crouch (Shelia), Shelbyville; and Jim Crouch (Jody), Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Thursday, August 15th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019