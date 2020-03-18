Marvin Lee Snawder, 70, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Louisville.
He was a veteran of U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Snawder.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Snawder of Shelbyville; son, Todd Snawder of Shelbyville; and daughter, Amanda Hunter (Alex) of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Woodburn officiating. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Shelbyville, KY 40066.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Mar. 18, 2020