Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 Funeral service 1:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 Obituary

Mary Katharine (Carlin) Bailey, 49, of Bagdad, KY, passed away on May 22, 2019. Kate, as she was known to many, was predeceased by her parents, John A. and M. Jean Carlin of Kirkwood, NY, and her father-in-law, Roy L. Bailey of Lynnwood, KY.



Kate is survived by her husband, Joel K. Bailey, and their children, Christy Bailey, Eminence, KY, and Ethan Bailey and Erin Bailey, Bagdad, KY. Kate is also survived by three sisters, Deanna (Darney) Brown, Chenango Forks, NY, Michele (Richard) Ostrander, Illion, NY, and her twin, Mary Elizabeth (Gary) Stewart, Simpsonville, KY. Four brothers, John (Sue) Carlin Jr., Greene, NY, Thomas Carlin, Arrington, TN, Richard Carlin, Kirkwood, NY, and Mark (Lisa) Carlin, Johnson City, NY. Other survivors include her mother-in-law, Charlotte Bailey, Lynnwood, KY, sister-in-law Theresa (Danny) Bickers, Glasgow, KY, brothers-in-law, Denny (Nikki) Bailey, Shelbyville, KY, Darrell (Sheryl) Bailey, Horse Cave, KY, Dale Bailey, Lynnwood, KY, and her aunt, Mary Joan (Carlin) Guido, Binghamton, NY, grandchildren, Jacob, Paisley, and Ruby Clark, Eminence, KY, as well as her cousins, nieces and nephews, along with many wonderful lifelong friends.



On July 13, 1996, Kate married Joel Bailey. She was born in Syracuse, NY on June 19, 1969 and lived in Greene, NY, Mt. Juliet, TN, Louisville, KY, Kirkwood, NY, and again in Louisville, KY, until finally residing in Bagdad, KY with Joel. Kate graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1987, and Sullivan College in Louisville, KY with a degree in Accounting, however, caring for children was her real passion. Kate opened and ran a daycare out of her home for nearly 20 years, and she loved every second of it, as did all of the children she kept. She loved summer pool days, pizza parties, and baking cookies for all of her friends and family. Kate will be remembered for her endless love, compassion, support, and her wonderful sense of humor. Kate will be missed greatly.



A funeral service will be held at Shannon's Funeral Home, 1124 Main St, Shelbyville, KY on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1pm. Visitation with the family will be at Shannon's Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5pm-8pm on Friday and Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12pm-1pm. Pallbearers will be Ethan Bailey, Erin Bailey, Benjamin Barnett, Jack Stewart, Jacob Gowin, Abbey Gowin and Macey Gowin.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Mount Sinai Hospital Transplant Living Center and mailed to Carolyn Forman RMTI â€" Recanati/Miller Transplantation Institute One Gustave Levy Place Box 1104 NY, NY 10029, or to a in Kate's memory.

