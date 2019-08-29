Mary Frances Banta, age 76 of Pleasureville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Nov. 3, 1942 in Finchville to the late Robert Morgan and Lucy Kerr Lay.
She is survived by her husband: Jearld Dean Banta, of Pleasureville; sons: Mike Banta (Susie), of Bagdad, Gary Banta (Vickie), of Pendleton, and Scott Banta, of La Grange; daughters: Judy Fallis, of Shelbyville, Phyllis Jamison, of Eminence, and Sheila Lyons (Todd), of Eminence; sisters: Ruby Barnes (Carl), of Southville, Anna Lefler, of Shelbyville, and Joanie Grant (Gene) of Brandenburg.
She was preceded in death by her son: David Bolin; sisters: Lillie Wise and Mabel Wise; and brothers: Joe Lay, Roy Lay, and Forrest Lay.
Services were Aug. 29, 2019 at Sholar Funeral Home. Burial was in Cropper Cemetery.
