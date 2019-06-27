Frankfort - Mary Long Carpenter Brewer, age 76, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Brewer was born in Louisville on November 25, 1942, to the late James Bruce Carpenter, Jr., and Frances Louise Newman Carpenter. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor's Degree in English. Mrs. Brewer retired from the Shelby County School System after many years serving as a teacher. She enjoyed adventure, both through reading and extensive traveling across the world. She inspired and impacted so many people's lives with her eternal optimism, her relentless courage and strength, her selflessness, her unwillingness to back down from life's obstacles, and her limitless ability to see the good in everyone.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David Wayne Brewer; children Robin Ann Brewer and David Jason Brewer; and sister, Frances Ann Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org
