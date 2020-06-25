Mary Chandler

Mary Elizabeth Parido Chandler, 90 of Waddy passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Frankfort.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Chandler; and sons Jesse Thomas Chandler and Cecil Chandler, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Rose Mary Broughton (Bill) of Shelbyville, Virginia Bramblett (Quincy) of Bagdad, Bonnie S. Chandler Lutz of Shelbyville, Charles Chandler (Charlotte) of Taylorsville, Barbara Shouse of Frankfort, Rebecca Chandler of Shelbyville, Trenna Sanford (Chris) of Lawrenceburg, and Crystal Chandler of Waddy.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of the funeral on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Expressions of Sympathy: American Cancer Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Chandler; and sons Jesse Thomas Chandler and Cecil Chandler, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Rose Mary Broughton (Bill) of Shelbyville, Virginia Bramblett (Quincy) of Bagdad, Bonnie S. Chandler Lutz of Shelbyville, Charles Chandler (Charlotte) of Taylorsville, Barbara Shouse of Frankfort, Rebecca Chandler of Shelbyville, Trenna Sanford (Chris) of Lawrenceburg, and Crystal Chandler of Waddy.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of the funeral on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Expressions of Sympathy: American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.