Beagle, Mary Ellen, 84, of Shelbyville, entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2020. Mary obtained her BA Degree and worked as an accountant for many years with Roll Forming. She and her late husband, Lesley then opened a store name Beagle's. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing clothing for Christian Care, and sending out acknowledgement cards for 1st Christian Church, of which she was a member.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lesley Eugene Beagle.

Survivors include her sons, Steve and Gene Beagle; and grandchild, Jensine Fox.

There will be a private memorial held by the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to 1st Christian Church of Shelbyville.

