Mary Virginia "Ginny" Ethington, 90, of New Castle passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Ira Gatton and Mary Elizabeth (Ford) Davis.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Sanders and brothers, Joe Davis and Billy Davis.

She is survived by: her husband, Robert L. Ethington, Sr. of New Castle; daughter, Cindy Douglas (Phillip) of Pleasureville; and son, Robbie Ethington (Deborah) of Eminence.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Jacky Newton. Burial will be in New Castle Cemetery.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklinton Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store