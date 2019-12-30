BLOOMFIELD- Mary Lois Hawkins, 76, of Bloomfield, died on Monday, the 23rd day of December, 2019 at her daughterâ€™s residence near Brandenburg. A native of VanBuren, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James Elliott and Beulah Pearl Montgomery Peach, and the widow of Ralph Holmes Hawkins. She was a member of the Waddy Church of Faith. A retired employee of Florida Tile Company, her career there spanned over thirty years. She was an enthusiastic and competitive rook player.
Her survivors include her children, David Barnes and his wife, Carol, of Mount Eden, Mike Barnes and his wife, Charlene, of Shelbyville; Tammy Weber and her husband, Matthew, Brandenburg, and Dustin Hawkins of New Albany, Indiana; her stepson, Edwin Keith Hawkins and his wife, Faye, of Lawrenceburg; her stepdaughters, Shannon Jump and her husband, Donnie, and Susan Taylor, all of Frankfort; her sisters, Virginia Waldridge and Beulah Searcy, both of Taylorsville, and Jean Lee of Chaplin; her thirteen grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 P.M., Monday, the 30th day of December, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Gayle Brown officiating. Interment will be in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 8:00 P.M., Sunday, 29 December 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Building Fund of the Waddy Church of Faith, 5967 Waddy Road, Waddy, Kentucky 40076. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020