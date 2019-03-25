Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lanham. View Sign

Mary Michael (Medley) Lanham, 84, of Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, died Sunday after a long, brave battle with cancer. She was a native of Owensboro, Ky., the daughter of Dr. L.H. Medley and Mary Russell Medley. She was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, the St. Joseph Infirmary School of Nursing and Bellarmine University. A registered nurse, she served for many years as a head nurse in the emergency room of the old Louisville General Hospital and later served at Baptist Hospital East and Humana Hospital Suburban. She was an accomplished horsewoman and competed in prestigious horse shows at Freedom Hall. She raised horses on her farm near Shelbyville.



She was predeceased by her former husband, James Lanham. She is survived by four sons, Dan (Leslie), David, Terry (Gabby) and Greg (Linda) Lanham; four grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Medley Long, of Louisville; and a brother, Dr. David L. Medley, of Henderson.



A Funeral Mass for Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28th at the Church of the Annunciation with the Rev. Mike Tobin officiating. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th at the Shannon Funeral Home. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th at the funeral home. A private burial will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in New Albany, IN.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Church of the Annunciation Altar Society Altar Society 120 Main Street Shelbyville, KY 40065.

Mary Michael (Medley) Lanham, 84, of Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, died Sunday after a long, brave battle with cancer. She was a native of Owensboro, Ky., the daughter of Dr. L.H. Medley and Mary Russell Medley. She was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, the St. Joseph Infirmary School of Nursing and Bellarmine University. A registered nurse, she served for many years as a head nurse in the emergency room of the old Louisville General Hospital and later served at Baptist Hospital East and Humana Hospital Suburban. She was an accomplished horsewoman and competed in prestigious horse shows at Freedom Hall. She raised horses on her farm near Shelbyville.She was predeceased by her former husband, James Lanham. She is survived by four sons, Dan (Leslie), David, Terry (Gabby) and Greg (Linda) Lanham; four grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Medley Long, of Louisville; and a brother, Dr. David L. Medley, of Henderson.A Funeral Mass for Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28th at the Church of the Annunciation with the Rev. Mike Tobin officiating. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th at the Shannon Funeral Home. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th at the funeral home. A private burial will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in New Albany, IN.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Church of the Annunciation Altar Society Altar Society 120 Main Street Shelbyville, KY 40065. Funeral Home Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville

1124 Main St.

Shelbyville , KY 40065

502-633-1266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close