Mary Carol Mangan (Carol), loving wife of the belated John P. Mangan, peacefully passed at her home on August 13 at the age of 83. She is survived by her two children, Sue McGowan and Robert Wichman, 12 grandchildren; Rachel Lee Webb, Anna Barrickman, Shane Watts, Joshua Wichman, and Hannah Smith; and 15 great-grandchildren. She continues to receive the love of her grateful family, devoted caregivers, and everyone who knew her. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th, from 12:30-1:30 P.M. and funeral service 1:30 P.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Burial following at Crown Hill Cemetery.?

