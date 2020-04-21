Mary Sue Pyles, 87 of Cookeville, formerly of Stamping Ground, KY passed away at her daughter's home in Cookeville on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The family has chosen cremation and memorial service will be at a later date in Kentucky.
She was born May 31, 1932 in Dry Ridge, KY to the late John James Burnette and Lula Jump Burnette.
She was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses. She enjoyed working in her garden and flowers. She was retired from the Henry County, KY Water District.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020