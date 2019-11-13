Services for Mary E. "Pip" Quire, 94, Frankfort will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. Kyle Wiley will officiate. Burial will follow in Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday 11 a.m. until service time.
Mary died Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was a former secretary for Crestwood State Bank, Crestwood, KY and member of Evergreen Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of the late Margaret White and Mart Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Quire; daughter Margaret "Peg" Rambo and granddaughter Sara Weitzel.
She is survived by her son Philip Gregory (Rebecca) Quire, Lawrenceburg; grandson Shawn (Jill) Rambo, Lexington, granddaughters Kathryn Cunningham and Candace Hall; nephew Mike Clark, Bagdad and six great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Clark, Sean Gilpatrick, Michael Gilpatrick, John Clark and Jamie Gilpatrick. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019