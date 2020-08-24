Mary Rothwell

Mary K. Brown Rothwell, 86, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was native of Shelbyville and was retired as a mental health technician with Central State Hospital. She was a member of the Shelbyville Wesleyan Church. She was a University of Kentucky basketball fanatic, and she loved Seek & Find books, as well as playing the old Atari video games.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Brown; her daughter, Deborah Thornton; her brother, Garland Brown; and her grandsons, Christopher Shane Cox and Ira Coleman Middelton, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Overley (John) of Louisville and Sharon Dunaway (David) of Shelbyville; her son, Ricky Wentworth, Sr. (Paula) of Warsaw; her brother, Earl Eugene Brown, Jr. of Shelbyville; and 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Eminence Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.