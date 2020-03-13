Mary Stivers

Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary Ruth (Kelley) Stivers, 91, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Amster and Linnie (Cox) Kelley.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hardin W. Stivers, sisters, Nellie Catherine Thomas and Wilma Reed and brother, Truman Kelley.

She is survived by her son Sam Stivers of Shelbyville and sister Josephine Floyd of Shelbyville.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , www.arthritis.org.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Mar. 13, 2020
