Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Wilborn, 92, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Crestview Center in Shelbyville. She was a native of Shelby County and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Shelbyville First Baptist Church and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Frankfort. She had attended Bethel Women's College and had been a member of the Delta Theta Chi Sorority.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Allie and Bessie Briscoe; her brothersâ€"George, Bill, Woodrow, Herbert, Paul, and Tommy Briscoe; her sisters, Gertrude Perry, Myrtle Brewer, and Elizabeth Brewer Powers; her former beloved son-in-law, Tommy Clemmons; and her husband, Kenneth Burnette Wilborn. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Wilborn Lake and Vanessa Wilborn Clemmons Faley (Terry), both of Shelbyville; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gene Wright officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Holy Land Trees 1228 East 7th Avenue Suite 200 Tampa, Florida 33605.

