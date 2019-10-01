Matthew A.W. Axline, 50, of Shelbyville died Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Louisville.
Matthew was a member of Shelby Christian Church. He was an employee of Motion Industries. He played football for Shelby County High School where he graduated in 1987. He attended University of Louisville where he played football from 1987-1992. His love for sports continued after school as he coached Puss Greenwell and Shelby Co. West Middle School football teams, soccer and baseball at the Shelby County Parks. He was an avid fisherman of all bodies of water.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Hugh Axline.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beth Mary Axline, Shelbyville; his sons, Matthew Axline II (Haley) of Bagdad; Benjamin Axline (Kristen) of Savannah, TN; his daughters, Heather Axline, Shelbyville; Tara Fuller of New Jersey; his four grandchildren, Loren Kenley Axline, Quinn Harper Axline, Atilla Mae Axline, Ivy Jayne Axline; his mother, Jayne Axline of Shelbyville and his brother, James Axline II (Karra) of Eminence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Shelby Christian Church, 2375 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY with Rev. Dave Hamlin officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 550 S. 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019