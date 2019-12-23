Matthew "Matt" Gaines, 27, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home.



He attended Grace Assembly of God church. He was a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, playing basketball and was a huge U K fan.



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Marvin Gaines and Lee Roy Jones and his grandmother, Beulah Shouse.



He is survived by his parents, Earl and Anna Jones Gaines of Shelbyville; his sisters, Becky Jesse (Clay); Shelley Mitchell; Patricia Tipton (Darrell); his grandmother, Mae Gaines; his longtime girlfriend, Desirae Valentour, all of Shelbyville; 4 nephews, Dustin Mitchell, Jakob Mitchell, Kenneth McClain, Jeremy Tipton, Kayla McClain, Kamillya Tipton; great nephew, Wyatt McClain; and several aunts and uncles.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Biram officiating. Visitation will be from 12-8 P.M. Thursday, December 26th at the funeral home and after 9:00 A.M. on Friday until the service time. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

