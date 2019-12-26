Matthew "Matt" Gaines, 27, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Marvin Gaines and Lee Roy Jones and his grandmother, Beulah Shouse.
He is survived by his parents, Earl and Anna Jones Gaines of Shelbyville; sisters Becky Jesse (Clay), Shelley Mitchell and Patricia Tipton (Darrell); and grandmother, Mae Gaines all of Shelbyville.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Biram officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m.. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the funeral home and 9 a.m. until service time Friday.
Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
