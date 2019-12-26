Matthew Gaines

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Gaines.
Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Matthew "Matt" Gaines, 27, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Marvin Gaines and Lee Roy Jones and his grandmother, Beulah Shouse.

He is survived by his parents, Earl and Anna Jones Gaines of Shelbyville; sisters Becky Jesse (Clay), Shelley Mitchell and Patricia Tipton (Darrell); and grandmother, Mae Gaines all of Shelbyville.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Biram officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m.. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the funeral home and 9 a.m. until service time Friday.

Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.