SHELBYVILLE-Melody Bates, 60, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital. Born in Letcher County, she was the daughter of Mary Lou and the late Martin Cook.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Bates of Shelbyville; son, Evan Bates of Simpsonville; mother, Mary Lou Cook of Park City; brother, Marty Cook of Louisville; her sister, Dreama Wilson of Bowling Green.
Graveside services will be private with the Rev. Dave Charlton officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Saint Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.