1/
Melody Bates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBYVILLE-Melody Bates, 60, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital. Born in Letcher County, she was the daughter of Mary Lou and the late Martin Cook.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Bates of Shelbyville; son, Evan Bates of Simpsonville; mother, Mary Lou Cook of Park City; brother, Marty Cook of Louisville; her sister, Dreama Wilson of Bowling Green.
Graveside services will be private with the Rev. Dave Charlton officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Saint Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Sending my love and prayers for your family. You were always a sweet and thoughtful pretty young lady. Gods speed. Charles and Jo Carole France
Jo France
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved