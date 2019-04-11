Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael "Mike" Appa, age 71, of Shelbyville, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on March 10, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Albert and Pauline Appa. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace in Darian, Illinois.



He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Terry Scrogham Appa of Shelbyville; children, Lauren Tobias (Daniel) of Asheville, North Carolina, Alexander Appa (Lauren) of Austin, Texas, Heather Sepulveda of Houston, Texas, and Aaron McGrew (Amy) of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Daniel Tobias, Corrine Appa, Reagan and Ryan Sepulveda, and Leah McGrew; and sisters, Angela Cavanaugh of Chicago, Illinois and Marion Lawny (George) of Columbia, South Carolina; and beloved by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bagdad Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

1124 Main St.

Shelbyville , KY 40065

502-633-1266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019

