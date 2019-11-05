Michael Wayne "Mike" Curtis Sr., 74, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, Fla.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Curtis; his parents, "Dub" and Sylvia Curtis; and his brother, David Curtis.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Milby Curtis of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; sons, Michael "Mike" W. Curtis, Jr., and Joe McCombs (Theresa) of Louisville; daughters, Kim Rogers (Chris) and Lisa Curtis Wolf, both of Shelbyville; sister, Becky Ellis (Steve) of Louisville; step-son, Eric Watkins of Key West, Fla; and step-daughter, Stephanie Watkins Radebaugh of Altamonte Springs, Fla..



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or the .



Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

