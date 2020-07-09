1/
Michael Gordon
Michael Thomas Gordon, 56, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Shelbyville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Thomas Gordon and Mary Ann Amos Honaker.
He is survived by his son, Justin Gordon (Alicia Chisholm), of Waddy; his companion of 37 years, Brenda Chisholm of Shelbyville; his daughter, Angie Chisholm of Corballis, OR; and his sisters, Rebecca, Michelle and Melinda.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Shannon Funeral Home.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
