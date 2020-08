Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Eugene Hayden, Jr. "Jeno" , age 47, departed this life on August 7th, 2020 with his family surrounding him. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Hayden; his mother, Margaret Beaumont; Sister, Jackie Hayden; his children, Amy & Compton Jamison; 6 grandchildren and a Niece, Destani Hayden.

