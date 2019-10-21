Michael "Mike" McAllister, 70, of Eminence passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Sarah Fry McAllister; his sister, Judith Hamilton, and his brother, Thomas Lee McAllister.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Erma McAllister; his sons, Alex McAllister and Chris McAllister (Jessica) both of Eminence; and his brothers Don McAllister (Mary), Central City and Jack McAllister (Kay), Lexington.
Visitation was Oct. 15, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Susan G. Komen Kentucky, 1201 Story Ave, Suite 205, Louisville, KY 40206.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 16, 2019