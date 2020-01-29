Frankfort â€" Michael Alan Meeks, age 66, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was born in Ft. Meade, Maryland on January 8, 1954, to the late Thomas Clyde and Mary Kelsay Meeks. He retired from the Kentucky State Government Finance Cabinet after serving many years as a computer operator.
He is survived by his son, Alan Ray Meeks of Frankfort, Kentucky and brother, Thomas K. Meeks (Dr. Kathryn Meeks), of Greer, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Brian Bramlett.
Per his wishes, no services will be scheduled.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jan. 29, 2020