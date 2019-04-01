Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael Lee Roberts, age 52 of Shelbyville passed away Friday March 29, 2019 in Louisville.



He was a member of Bagdad Baptist Church; worked in the maintenance department at the Shelby County Judicial Center; Assistant Chief with the Bagdad Fire Department where he had served for 20 years; an EMT and First Responder.



He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Roberts.



He is survived by a wife of 7 years, Angela Roberts, of Shelbyville; his sons, Bryan Roberts, of Waddy, Cody Roberts, of Shelbyville, Kyle Disch (Tiffany), of Pleasureville; his daughters, Kaitlyn Disch, of Shelbyville, Kristen Newton (Cory), of LaGrange; 3 grandchildren; his mother, Jewell Dean Roberts, of Shelbyville; his sisters, Marion Peach (Charlie), of Waddy, Delphia Chandler (Bruce), of Shelbyville, Jeanette Parrott (Daryl), of New Mexico, Missouri, Deborah Murphy (Ronnie), of Bagdad; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 2, 2019 at the Bagdad Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Bagdad Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday April 1, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home.



Expressions of Sympathy: WHAS Crusade for Children.

1124 Main St.

Shelbyville , KY 40065

502-633-1266

