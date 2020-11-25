I met Mike when I was a kid around 9-10 years old, he helped my father dig a basement out from under our house. He was always smiling and joking around. My father gave him a nickname as he did with everyone he liked, he called him “Minton” and I have always called him that, hadn’t seen him in many years, ran into him at Springbrook in Mt. Sterling back in the 2000’s....hadn’t changed a bit! He was a joy to be around, may the Lord bring peace and comfort to his family during this difficult time, love to all.❤

Judy Little

Friend