WADDY – Michael Wayne Taulbee, 60, husband of 19 years to Susan Hahn Taulbee, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
Born April 28, 1960 in Madison County, he was the son of Hettie Lainhard Yarber of Waddy and Edgar Taulbee of California.
Including his wife and parents, Mike is survived by three children, Joshua Alvin Taulbee of Frankfort, Brandyn Todd of Frankfort, and Leslie Palmer (Geoff Tomes) of Waddy; and siblings, Connie Taulbee of California, Peanut Yarber of Waddy, and Ruthie (Mark) Hiter of Hustonville.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. No public services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials in memory of Michael W. Taulbee are suggested to the Waddy Christian Church, 2990 Waddy Rd., Waddy, KY 40076.
