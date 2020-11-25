1/
Michael Taulbee
1960 - 2020
WADDY – Michael Wayne Taulbee, 60, husband of 19 years to Susan Hahn Taulbee, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
Born April 28, 1960 in Madison County, he was the son of Hettie Lainhard Yarber of Waddy and Edgar Taulbee of California.
Including his wife and parents, Mike is survived by three children, Joshua Alvin Taulbee of Frankfort, Brandyn Todd of Frankfort, and Leslie Palmer (Geoff Tomes) of Waddy; and siblings, Connie Taulbee of California, Peanut Yarber of Waddy, and Ruthie (Mark) Hiter of Hustonville.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. No public services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials in memory of Michael W. Taulbee are suggested to the Waddy Christian Church, 2990 Waddy Rd., Waddy, KY 40076.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
November 24, 2020
RIP Mike. Rest easy buddy.
Love,
Rich, Cathy & Char
Cathy Ross
Friend
November 24, 2020
You will truly be missed buddy
Vance Troxell
Friend
November 23, 2020
I met Mike when I was a kid around 9-10 years old, he helped my father dig a basement out from under our house. He was always smiling and joking around. My father gave him a nickname as he did with everyone he liked, he called him “Minton” and I have always called him that, hadn’t seen him in many years, ran into him at Springbrook in Mt. Sterling back in the 2000’s....hadn’t changed a bit! He was a joy to be around, may the Lord bring peace and comfort to his family during this difficult time, love to all.❤
Judy Little
Friend
November 23, 2020
I always liked Mike,we've been known to party a bit too! Rest in peace Mike. You were an orginal & one of a kind.
Danny Sheets
Friend
November 23, 2020
To say he was one of a kind wound be a understatement.
Him and Phil are laughing together now.
Wayne Wade
Friend
November 23, 2020
Susan, I am so very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. You will be in my thoughts and prayers during this time. Sending big hugs to you, along with comfort and peace.
Rhonda Brown
Friend
November 23, 2020
Susan I am so sorry for your loss
Annette Kendall
November 23, 2020
Ride In Peace my Brother! MLLH&R
Tom (Skid) Tillett
Brother
November 22, 2020
I will never forget how you taught me how to drive a 4 speed and to ride a motorcycle those were great memories and laughs I’ll never forget may you Rip.
Lisa Campbell Tracy
Friend
November 22, 2020
He was always a great cousin to me he always made me smile when I seen him I going to miss him and I am sorry for ur loss Susan I love u all although I only meet u a hand full of times u was alway nicer to me than some of my own family so if u every need anything or if my cousins down there dose let me know and please tell the rest I very sorry to here about mike love u all
April Shaw
Family
November 22, 2020
We will miss him so much coming over there and talking to him.. Susan and family is in our prayers.
Jessica & Matt Robinson
Friend
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Casey Robinson
November 22, 2020
God bless!
Ronnie Sharp
Family
November 22, 2020
He was always a shining light that loved people and always greeted me with a warm hello! You will missed
Samantha Turner
Friend
November 22, 2020
We were saddened to hear the news about Mike Taulbee! Our deepest condolences! Our thoughts are with you! We hope , in time, all the good memories will comfort you.
Bonnie, Hugh and Abby Shearer
Friend
November 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love you all
Tim & Tonya Lainhart
Family
November 22, 2020
You will be missed. RIP my old friend .
Connie Dews
Friend
November 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pam Yarber Hunter
Family
November 22, 2020
Susan, I’m so sorry for your loss
