SHELBYVILLE- Michelle Hunt, 46, of Shelby County, died on Tuesday, the 28th day of April, 2020, at U of L Health Shelbyville Hospital. Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of Jackie Wolford and the late Billy T. Hunt. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn T. Wolford.
Her survivors include her children, Kayla Palmer, Corey Palmer, and Kiara Green, all of Shelbyville; her mother, Jackie Wolford of Shelbyville; her stepfather, Richard Wolford of Eastwood; her companion of seventeen years, Anthony Green of Simpsonville; her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Kathryn Currens of Shelbyville; her two grandchildren, Kayon Palmer and Kaleya Palmer; and her niece, Phoenix Wolford-Shepherd.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Prisoners Hope, 11501 Plantside Drive, Suite 10, Louisville, Kentucky 40299. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 6, 2020