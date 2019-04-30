Michelle Wainscott

Obituary
Michelle Stucker Wainscott, 49 of Bagdad passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas "Tooter" and Dianne P. Stucker.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years Phillip Wainscott of Bagdad; daughter Kristina D. Wainscott of Shelbyville; son Phillip Alex Wainscott of Bagdad; and brother Tommy Stucker (Denise) of Bagdad.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Chuch Umholtz officiating. Burial will follow in the Bagdad Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday May 2, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Beechridge Baptist Church 110 Beechridge Road Bagdad, KY 40003.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
