Mildred Ladlee, 87, of Waddy, died Wednesday, July 24th at her residence. She was a native of Somerset. She was a homemaker though years ago she had worked in an ammunitions manufacturing company in New Albany. Earlier in life, she had attended a number of Baptist churches. She grew most of her own food and did a lot of canning. All in all, she stayed busy in and around the house.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas William Ladlee; and her brother, Bill Waddle. She is survived by her son, Mike Ladlee of Waddy; and her sister, Iva Dean Phelps of Somerset.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26th at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26th at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 25 to July 26, 2019
