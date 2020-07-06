Mildred Moffett

Mildred Samples Moffett, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after a long illness at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville where she received excellent care during her stay there especially since March during Covid 19 when her family couldnâ€™t be with her the employees cared for her and kept in constant contact with her family updating them on her health.



Mildred was born September 11, 1928 in Shelby County to the late Henry Virgil and Ruby Jamison Samples.



She was a member of Middletown Baptist Church. She was a cosmetologist and she and her sister, Dorothy were owners of Beauty Boutique in St. Matthews for 41 years.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Garnett Moffett; her brother and sister in law, Carl and Mary Louise Samples; and her brother in law, William "Buddy" Smith.



She is survived by her loving sisters and caregivers, Dorothy "Dot" Smith and Mary Belle Leet (Lee), both of Shelbyville; and several nieces and nephews.



Private burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at Middletown Baptist Church at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Masonic Home Chapel of Shelbyville, c/o Rev. Jesse Baxter, 711 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.



