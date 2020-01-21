Minnie Travis

Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Minnie Francis Burgin Travis, 79, of Travisville passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in Frankfort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Travis; her parents, Roy Gilbert and Maggie Jane Waldridge Burgin; her sister, Juanita Phillips and her brothers, Donald and Scottie Burgin.

She is survived by her daughters, Roxanne Haydon (Rick) of Travisville; and Terry Wells (Rick) of Southville.

Funeral services were Jan. 21, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rick Wells and Bro. Tom Conway officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Lantern, 66C Michael Davenport Blvd. Frankfort, KY 40601 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
