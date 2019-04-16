Miracle Jade Brooks, age 3, of Shelbyville passed away Friday April 12, 2019 in Shelbyville.
She is survived by her mother, Jasmine Nicole Brooks, of Shelbyville; her sisters, Journee Brooks and Tylie Ramsey; her grandparents, James and Lisa Brooks, of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Shouse and Sister Mariam Shouse officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until the service hour Friday at Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shannon Funeral Home toward the funeral expenses.
