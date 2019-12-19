Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nan Reed. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nan Reed, 96, of Simpsonville passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Shelbyville.



She was a registered nurse receiving her training thru the nurse cadet program at the old Methodist-Deaconess Hospital in Louisville. She had worked at several hospitals and nursing homes over the years. She was a doll collector and at one time was a member of the Derby City Doll Club and the Triple Crown Doll Club in Cincinnati.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Reed, Jr.; her parents, Shellie and Gracie Bennett Jupin; her sisters and their husbands; Mary and Ray Looft, Dean and Paul Rabuzzi and Audra Webb.



She is survived by her son, Charles B. Reed, III "Berkley" (Melinda) of Lexington; her daughters, Janice Reed of Simpsonville and Lisa Holden (Henry) of Lebanon, OH; her grandchildren, Charles B. Reed, IV â€œChadâ€ (Karson); Martha Elizabeth Kobes "M.E." (Chad); Becky King (Steve); Henry Holden, III (Alyssa); Tyler Reed Holden (Kate); Samuel Clayton Holden; her great grandchildren, Benson, Rogers, Bennett, Berk, Frank "Linc", Caraline, Reed, Lucas, Penny, Thomas, Toby; granddog, Tara; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Taylor officiating. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation, 4729 E. Sunrise Dr. #327, Tucson, AZ 85718-4535.

