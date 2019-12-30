Nancy Jones

Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Nancy Martin Jones, 78 of Louisville formerly of Shelbyville passed away Friday December 27, 2019 in Shelbyville.

She was a member of First Harmony Worship Center in Shelbyville. She was a sweet loving, virtuous woman who loved everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Jones and brother Wade Martin.

She is survived by her daughters, Mattie Falealii (Craig) Columbus, GA, Lettie Green (Tommy), Shelbyville, KY, Janet Dow (Michael, Shelbyville, KY, Nani Barnes (Anthony), Hampton, VA, stepson, Tony R. Jones, Lexington, KY; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Don Burley and Rev. Robert Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Shannon Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. Friday January 3, 2020 until the time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: First Harmony Worship Center 2035 Midland Trail Unit # 3 Shelbyville, KY 40065 or Hosparus PO Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232-9892.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
