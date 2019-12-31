Nancy Elizabeth (Eakin) Layne, 80, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Layne; daughters, Lori Gonzales (Greg) and Shari Layne; son, Robert Layne (Susan); brothers, Robert (Alvis Hendley) and David (Darlene) Eakin; grandchildren, Annie, Ruth, Rose, Sarah, Nancy, Hannah, Bex, and Caleb and great-grandson, Drew.
Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands.
The family would like to thank the caregiving staff at The Legacy at English Station and Hosparus Health Louisville.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020