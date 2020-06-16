Nancy Pearce
Nancy Boswell Pearce, 89, of Shelbyville died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Louisville.

She was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky on July 18, 1930 to the late Clark and Marguerite Allen Boswell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Robert "Bob" Pearce; her sisters, Edith Roberts, Zena Jesse and Elizabeth "Pete" Chenault.

She was a member of Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She was a graduate of Shelbyville High School. She attended the University of Kentucky and remained a lifelong Wildcat fan. She was an avid tennis player and belonged to several bridge clubs.

She is survived by her daughters, Nannette Pearce of Shelbyville; Mary Pearce Cook (Frank) of Louisville; her granddaughters, Elizabeth Carriss (Ryan) of Shelbyville; Sarah Smith of Nashville; Angie Cook Gingerich (Josh) of Louisville; her great grandchildren, Aiden Pearce Carriss and Ava Grace Carriss, both of Shelbyville; Judah Elijah Gingerich of Louisville; and her best friend Jean Cobb of Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Hodge officiating. Visitation will be after 1:00 P.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family has requested that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284 or Shelbyville First Presbyterian Church Choir, 629 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
