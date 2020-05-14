Nancy Jayne Rogers,79, of Shelbyville passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Louisville.



She was a member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church and retired accountant for Kentucky Department of Finance.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donnie Scott Rogers, and her grandson, Jason McDannold.



She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Scott Rogers, (Sheri) of Berea; Michael David Rogers of Shelbyville; her daughter, Kimberly Dawn McDannold (Lewis â€œBuddyâ€) of Port St. Lucie, FL; her sister, Margaret Puckett of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Ashley Marsaa (Daniel) of FL; Troy McDannold of FL; Khristian McDannold (Chrisie) of FL; Heather Pennington (Zach) of TX; Cameron Rogers (Peyton) of TX; Shane Booth (Hannah) of KY and Sara Moore of KY; her great grandchildren, Shelby McDannold, Annie McDannold, Layren McDannold, Tenley Marsaa, Skylar Marsaa, Allison Pennington, Madison Pennington, her great great grandchildren, Harper Stratton, Haisley Whitaker and Jayson Poe.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Nancy J. Rogers. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.



Burial will be in Bagdad Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to .



Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

