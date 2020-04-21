Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Sears. View Sign Service Information Hall-Taylor Funeral Home 1185 Main Street Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1655 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBYVILLE - Nancy MacClellan Mitchell Sears, 85, of Shelbyville, died on Wednesday, the 15th day of April, 2020, at her residence. Born in Miami, Florida, she moved to Kentucky in 1954. She was the daughter of the late Donald Thomas MacClellan, Sr., and Jean Reynolds MacClellan Crane, and the widow of Raymond Sears. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Shelbyville. A retired employee of the University of Louisville, she worked there for over twenty years as an executive assistant in the School of Music and as the Assistant Director of Medical Education in the School of Medicine. A former member and five-term president of the Shelbyville Business and Professional Women's Club, her other memberships included the Shelbyville Chautauqua Club and the University of Louisville Alumni Association. She had a lifelong interest in genealogy, and she was a member, the former president, and the former treasurer of Clan MacClellan. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald T. MacClellan, Jr., and Ed MacClellan, and her sisters, Jean Marie MacClellan and Jill MacClellan Barker; and her daughter-in-law, Ann White Mitchell.



Nancy was devoted to her family as they were the light of her life. Her survivors include her children, Brad Mitchell of Paris, Bill Mitchell and his wife, Mary, of Shelbyville, and Jean Mitchell Newman of Louisville; her sister, Kathleen MacClellan Purcell; her grandchildren, Amy Mitchell, Laurie Mitchell Forester, Whitney Mitchell Woodard, Matthew Newman, and Phillip Newman; and her great-grandson, Noah Woodard.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, 629 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065, or to the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary, 1044 Alta Vista Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.

