SHELBYVILLE- Nancy Lou Thompson, 50 of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, the Feb. 28, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
Born in Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Marvin Lewis, Sr., and the late Patricia Thompson Lewis.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepmother who raised her, Mabel Irene Bowles Lewis.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Marvin and Dori Lewis of Shelbyville; her sister, Bonnie Hall of Boston; her brother, Marvin Lewis, Jr., of Shelbyville; and her stepbrother, Bill Eversole of Jeffersonville, Ind.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m.., were March 4, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019