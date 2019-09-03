Nancy Lou Wood, age 77 of Elmburg, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 23, 1941 in Elmburg to the late Raymond S. Wood and Lucille Elizabeth Ethington Wood. She had retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Commission for Children with Special Health-Care Needs, and belonged to Elmburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son: David Scott Wilson (Judy) of Elmburg; her daughter: Tammy Jo Roberts (Steve) of Elmburg; her brother: Billy Joe Wood of Elmburg; and four grandchildren: Dallas Roberts (Jessica), Austin Roberts, Courtney Wilson, and Zachary Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her brother: Luther Samuel Wood; and her sister: Martha Jean Wood.
Services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville with Bill Hedges officiating. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and from 1 p.m. until time of services on Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Dallas Roberts, Austin Roberts, Zachary Wilson, Monty Wood, Joey Wood, and Tim Roberts.
