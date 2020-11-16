Nathan "Nate" Roberts, age 78 of Eminence, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Son of the late Clarence and Lula (Price) Roberts, he was a farmer, friend, and mentor to many. He was born in Lockport and moved to the farm when he was four years old. He would remain there from then on. He also was involved in tractor pulling for 69 of his 78 years. Nathan was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce Roberts, two sisters and three brothers.

Survived by sons: Steve Roberts (Tammy) of Pleasureville, Bryce Roberts (April) of Taylorsville; 5 Grandchildren: Dallas (Jessica), Austin, Allie, Emily & Hadlea Roberts; and 1 Great-Grand-Daughter: Bellarose Roberts.

Honorary Family: Eminence High School Class of 1961.

Nathan will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

There will be no services at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

