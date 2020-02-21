SHELBYVILLE- Neil Alan Nethery, Sr., 56, of Shelbyville, died on Tuesday, the Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of Barbara Barnett Nethery and the late Shirley E. Nethery.
He is survived by his son, Neil Alan Nethery, Jr., (Lindsey), of Shelbyville; his mother, Barbara Barnett Nethery of Shelbyville; his brother, Bradley D. Nethery of Elizabethtown; his former wife, Carolyn Nethery of Lawrenceburg; his stepson, Jacob Simmons (Elizabeth), of Taylorsville; and his stepdaughter, Trina Vanderwerf (Scott), of Hubert, N.C.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville with Rev. Dave Hamlin officiating.
Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m., to 1:45 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 2020, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shelby Christian Church, 2375 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 21, 2020