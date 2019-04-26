Nickye Burgin, 86, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Maple Manor Christian Home in Sellersburg, Ind.
She was born Oniska Quire to the late Harry and Katie Quire on July 3, 1932 in Bagdad.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Burgin and five siblings, Pagie Wares, Lonnie Quire, Ray Quire, Sargent Quire, James Quire and Richard Quire.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Barbara) Burgin of Memphis, daughters, Thresa Huffman (David Gates) of Scottsburg, Sherry (Larry) Bentley of Mt. Eden, and Kelley (Doug) Franchville of Indianapolis.
Funeral services were Monday at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg and burial followed at Silver Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Maple Manor Christian Home, 643 West Utica St., Sellersburg, Ind. 47172.
Online condolences can be made at www.garrfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 26, 2019