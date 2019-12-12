Nicole McFadden

Guest Book
  • "Lori & Dan, We have no words to ease your pain. Know..."
    - Scotty & Christy Moree
  • "May God give you peace and comfort during this time of..."
    - Elizabeth McFadden
  • "My sincere condolences to you and your entire family, Lori..."
    - Jennifer Duncan
  • "Nicole, you will be missed by so many, I have no words to..."
    - Ann Raisor
  • "So shocked at saddened by this...what a bright, beautiful..."
    - Regina Preston
Service Information
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY
42437
(270)-389-1460
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Uniontown, KY
Obituary
Nicole Danielle McFadden, 29, of Finchville died Monday Dec. 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born Dec. 14, 1989 in Frankfort to Daniel and Lori McFadden of Waddy.

She was a former member of the Army National Guard as a combat medic.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Gladys Faye and Robert Clark French and William Daniel and Helen McFadden.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her wife, Rachel Dessify of Finchville; and brother Thomas McFadden of Waddy.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate.

Visitation is 8 a.m. until service time Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.

Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross or the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
