Nicole Danielle McFadden, 29, of Finchville died Monday Dec. 9, 2019 at her home.



She was born Dec. 14, 1989 in Frankfort to Daniel and Lori McFadden of Waddy.



She was a former member of the Army National Guard as a combat medic.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents Gladys Faye and Robert Clark French and William Daniel and Helen McFadden.



Along with her parents, she is survived by her wife, Rachel Dessify of Finchville; and brother Thomas McFadden of Waddy.



Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate.



Visitation is 8 a.m. until service time Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.



Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown.



Memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross or the Humane Society of the United States.

